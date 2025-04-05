in other news
WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring
Pitt linebackers Cam Lindsey and Jeremiah Marcelin talk about their spring camp growth.
• Karl Ludwig
Pitt in the mix for MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe
Pitt basketball has earned a spot in the top six for Quinnipiac forward Amarri Monroe, On3 Sports reported.
• Karl Ludwig
Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit
Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew had a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.
• Karl Ludwig
Respected Former Pitt Staffer Mark Diethorn Rejoins Panthers
Former Pitt staffer Mark Diethorn has rejoined the Panthers in an executive role.
• Karl Ludwig
Redshirt Diaries Presented by Cedarbrook Golf Course - April 5th
