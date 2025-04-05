in other news

WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring

WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring

Pitt linebackers Cam Lindsey and Jeremiah Marcelin talk about their spring camp growth.

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Pitt in the mix for MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe

Pitt in the mix for MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe

Pitt basketball has earned a spot in the top six for Quinnipiac forward Amarri Monroe, On3 Sports reported.

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington earned 

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit

Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit

Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew had a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Respected Former Pitt Staffer Mark Diethorn Rejoins Panthers

Respected Former Pitt Staffer Mark Diethorn Rejoins Panthers

Former Pitt staffer Mark Diethorn has rejoined the Panthers in an executive role.

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig

in other news

WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring

WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring

Pitt linebackers Cam Lindsey and Jeremiah Marcelin talk about their spring camp growth.

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Pitt in the mix for MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe

Pitt in the mix for MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe

Pitt basketball has earned a spot in the top six for Quinnipiac forward Amarri Monroe, On3 Sports reported.

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington earned 

Premium content
 • Karl Ludwig
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 5, 2025
Redshirt Diaries Presented by Cedarbrook Golf Course - April 5th
Paul Zeise  •  Pitt Sports News
Executive Editor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Pittsburgh
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
7 - 6
Overall Record
3 - 5
Conference Record
2024 schedule not available.