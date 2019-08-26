Recruiting update: Who is left on Pitt's board?
Over the weekend, Pitt picked up a commitment from Branson Taylor. He became the 17th member of Pitt's 2020 recruiting class and the second offensive linemen to join the fold as well. The space ava...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news