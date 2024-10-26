Recruiting update: Visitors react to Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse

in other news
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse
Check out 26 photos from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night.
Post-game: Narduzzi on the win, the defense and more
Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night. Here's video of what he said.
Post-game: Louis, Biles, Sauls and Lovelace on the win
Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles, Ben Sauls and Braylan Lovelace met the media after Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse.
Pitt improves to 7-0 with 41-13 win over Syracuse
Pitt is hosting Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown. Here’s the latest from the game.
PODCAST: Pitt-Syracuse, the new AD, a little hoops and more
We had a ton to talk about on this week's Panther-Lair Show.
in other news
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse
Check out 26 photos from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night.
Post-game: Narduzzi on the win, the defense and more
Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night. Here's video of what he said.
Post-game: Louis, Biles, Sauls and Lovelace on the win
Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles, Ben Sauls and Braylan Lovelace met the media after Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse.