Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse

Check out 26 photos from Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night. 

Premium content
 • Chris Peak
Post-game: Narduzzi on the win, the defense and more

Post-game: Narduzzi on the win, the defense and more

Pat Narduzzi met the media after Pitt's win over Syracuse Thursday night. Here's video of what he said.

 • Chris Peak
Post-game: Louis, Biles, Sauls and Lovelace on the win

Post-game: Louis, Biles, Sauls and Lovelace on the win

Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles, Ben Sauls and Braylan Lovelace met the media after Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse.

 • Chris Peak
Pitt improves to 7-0 with 41-13 win over Syracuse

Pitt improves to 7-0 with 41-13 win over Syracuse

Pitt is hosting Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown. Here’s the latest from the game.

 • Chris Peak
PODCAST: Pitt-Syracuse, the new AD, a little hoops and more

PODCAST: Pitt-Syracuse, the new AD, a little hoops and more

We had a ton to talk about on this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak

Published Oct 26, 2024
Recruiting update: Visitors react to Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett
