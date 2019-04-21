Pitt just wrapped up one of the most impressive springs in recent memory for recruiting, hosting more than 60 visits with recruits who hold offers from the Panthers.

The visits included four-star prospects, top local targets, lots of out-of-state recruits, a deep dive into a new geographic area of focus and a lot more. Plus, spring recruiting produced two new commitments.

Here's a look at the offered recruits who visited Pitt this spring, broken into two lists.

PART ONE: THE FIRST 30

PART TWO: THE SECOND HALF OF CAMP