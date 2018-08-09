Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Recruiting rundown: Where things stand for Capel and Pitt hoops

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt basketball is still looking for its first commitment in the 2019 class, but that does not mean things have slowed down for Jeff Capel. Here is a rundown of which Pitt targets have committed el...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}