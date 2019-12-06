Recruiting rundown: A look back at Pitt's week on the road
Pitt’s first week on the road was a busy one, as the coaches visited commits, targets and potential recruits over the last five days. Today we’re taking a look back at the week that was - who the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news