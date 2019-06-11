Recruiting notebook: Camp recap, official visit preview and more
A collection of recruiting notes after Pitt’s prospect camps and before the official visits really get started…- Pitt held its four prospect camps over the last two weekends and, as always, we were...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news