The Pitt football team owns the 20th-ranked rushing offense in the country, and the Panthers are coming off back-to-back games with dominating rushing outputs: 484 yards in a 54-45 win over Duke, and 254 in a 23-13 win over Duke.

With the ground game buzzing, where does that leave the wide receivers? In short, blocking would be the answer to that question.

“They know they have to, it’s part of their job,” said wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman about their role as run blockers. “That’s part of the requirement and I think they understand what it takes to win.”

On Friday night against Virginia, Pitt completed just 7-of-14 passes. Of the seven completions, only three went to wide receivers with Aaron Mathews, Taysir Mack and Shocky Jacques-Louis each hauling in a pass.

While the passing game was stagnant on Friday, it wasn’t really out of the norm for this Panthers team. Pitt ranks 13th in the ACC in passing offense leading only Georgia Tech in that department.

As for the stats, it does not look good on paper for the Pitt receivers. Nobody in the unit has more than 20 catches on the season, nor has eclipsed 300 yards on the year.

“I’m not interested in stats, I’m only worried about that one: winning,” claimed Sherman.

The lack of a passing game hasn’t cut into the focus for this unit. The rushing game has vaulted the Panthers to the top of the ACC Coastal standings and Sherman is preaching to his unit that they have to continue to do their jobs.

“We’ve got to be able to take advantage when we run the football and we’ve got to do our jobs on the perimeter,” Sherman said. “It’s all hands on deck we’ve got to what we’ve got to do to win a ballgame.”

There is still hope to get the passing game going for this season. Freshman V’lique Carter is starting to work with the receivers. The electric freshman was the key to Pitt beating Duke with 137 rushing yards, and he adds another weapon to the room.

“Well what it does is I think it brings another added dimension of athleticism, speed, and toughness, and like I said his playmaking ability,” Sherman said of Carter’s move to receiver. “We’ve had some opportunities to use him and it’s just another weapon to add to our repertoire and find ways to be creative.”

In recent weeks, the passing game has seen an emergence from 6-3 junior Aaron Mathews. Sherman mentioned him first when asked who his top blockers are and said there is “no question” he can continue to make plays. Mathews came down with four big catches in the Notre Dame loss, and started the Virginia game with a 31-yard catch-and-run.

Even with the frustrations of recent weeks, Sherman believes his unit needs to ready, because even in the Duke game with all those rushing yards, Pitt still needed the passing game in the end to pull off the win.

“You just never know when it’s going to happen - that’s what I try to tell these guys,” Sherman said. “You have an opportunity to do something great, something special this week and like when we found out a couple weeks ago when we had to win a game we had to do what? Throw the ball a little bit.”

Earlier in the season, it looked like sophomore Taysir Mack rose to the top of the ranks for the position and could be a go-to threat. An injury cut into that, and his play has been spotty since his return.

“When we get him out there, he’s got to be able to make plays that he’s capable of making because he’s shown those things on video,” Sherman said.

“We’re going to need everybody, all hands on deck this week because that’s what it’s going to take to win this ball game.“

