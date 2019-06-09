Recap: Pitt coaches host second senior elite camp
The Pitt coaches wrapped up their 2019 prospect camp season with a senior elite camp in the South Side on Sunday. As was the case last Sunday, this week’s senior elite camp was a smaller group with...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news