Panther-lair - Reaction: How Pitt's two new transfers will fit

2021-04-22

Chris Peak
Publisher
@pantherlair

We've got a special bonus episode of the Panther-Lair Show after Jeff Capel landed a pair of transfers this week. How will Dan Oladapo and Jamarius Burton fit in with Pitt's roster? We're breaking it down.

