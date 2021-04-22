Panther-lair - Reaction: How Pitt's two new transfers will fit

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 08:00:00 -0500') }}
basketball
Reaction: How Pitt's two new transfers will fit
Chris Peak
•
Panther-lair
Publisher
We've got a special bonus episode of the Panther-Lair Show after Jeff Capel landed a pair of transfers this week. How will Dan Oladapo and Jamarius Burton fit in with Pitt's roster? We're breaking it down.
