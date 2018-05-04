Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-04 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the WPIAL: The best of the last 10 years, pt. 4

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

RANKING THE WPIAL: Part 1 - Nos. 16-20 | Part 2 - Nos. 11-15Ranking the top 20 prospects to come from the WPIAL over the past ten years is not an easy task.For starters, there are a lot of ways to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}