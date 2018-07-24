Pitt released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season Monday, and the Panthers have a diverse schedule featuring a pair of road games against Power Five teams. There is also a trip to Brooklyn mixed in there, and of course the annual game down the street at PPG Paints Arena to play cross-town rival Duquesne.

This will be the first year of the Jeff Capel era, and one thing he is looking to improve on is winning games against mid-majors. The Panthers only won eight games all of last season and lost some games to mid-major programs, including starting 0-2 against Navy and Montana. If Pitt is going to turn things around, the first order of business will be to take care of early season games at home.

Here is a ranking of Pitt's 13 non-conference games on the schedule for this season:

13. North Alabama

November 17

2017-18 record: 15-13. Final KenPom: N/A

Last Meeting: First ever meeting

North Alabama will be making the jump from Division 2 to Division 1 this season. The Lions will be playing as members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. This game is placed before Pitt has to head on the road for three straight games and should be a confidence-builder for the young Panthers team.

12. Maryland-Eastern Shore

December 15

2017-18 record: 7-25. Final KenPom: 349

Last Meeting: January 2, 2016 - Pitt 92, Maryland-Eastern Shore 58

Out of 351 Division One basketball teams last season, Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 349 in the KenPom.com rankings. The Hawks won just seven games, and went 3-13 in the MEAC regular season. This will be Pitt’s first game after the Backyard Brawl, and it should be a game in which Pitt are heavily favored.

11. Youngstown State

November 6

2017-18 record: 8-24. Final KenPom: 322

Last Meeting: December 14, 2013 - Pitt 91, Youngstown State 73

Youngstown State put together an eight-win season a year ago, with two of those wins coming against Division III programs during non-conference play. It was not a strong season for new head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who came to YSU from Fairmont State in the Division II ranks. Youngstown State also loses its top two scorers from a year ago, so there’s a chance that Pitt should have the more experienced team on opening night.

10. VMI

November 9

2017-18: 9-21. Final KenPom: 331

Last Meeting: December 6, 2011 - Pitt 97, VMI 70

The Keydets did not have a strong season in 2018. VMI put together a 4-14 campaign in the Southern Conference. VMI is led by head coach Dan Earl, a former Penn State player and coach. The Keydets return their leading scorer from a year ago, Bubba Parham. The 5’11” guard averaged 14.6 in his freshmen season. This game follows the Youngstown State opener, giving Pitt a chance to get off to a fast start to the season.

9. New Orleans

December 20

2017-18 record: 16-17. Final KenPom: 266

Last Meeting: December 30, 2000 - Pitt 62, New Orleans 46

New Orleans made the tournament in 2017, but had to settle for a trip to the CBI last season. The Privateers had some success in the Southland Conference last season by going 11-7, but did not fare well at all in the non-conference portion of the schedule. This is the last game for Pitt before breaking a bit for Christmas, and it’s another game where the Panthers will have a chance to stockpile a win.

8. Central Arkansas

November 15

2017-18 record: 18-17. Final KenPom: 213

Last Meeting: December 6, 2015 - Pitt 100, Central Arkansas 47

It was just a few short years ago Pitt and Central Arkansas squared off for the only time in history. The Panthers crushed the Bears and put up 100 points on the scoreboard. Central Arkansas won just 7 games that season, and 8 the following year. Last year however, the Bears won 18 games and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the CBI. The program appears to be getting better. The Bears will be without Jordan Howard, their top player from a year ago. Howard was the nation’s third leading scorer with a little over 25 points per game average. His departure should give the Bears an identity issue early in the season, thus giving Pitt another chance at an early season victory.

7. Colgate

December 29

2017-18 record: 19-14. Final KenPom: 202

Last Meeting: February 17, 1973 - Pitt 76, Colgate 63

Pitt will host Colgate just before the New Year to conclude non-conference play. The Raiders had a moderately successful season last year by getting to 19 wins and appearing in the CBI tournament. Colgate returns a pair of scorers who averaged double-figures last year: 6’8” forward Will Rayman (14.6) and 6’0” guard Jordan Burns (11.9). He will be sitting out this season, but former WPIAL star Nelly Cummings transferred to Colgate during the offseason from Bowling Green.

6. Niagara

December 3

2017-18 record: 19-14. Final KenPom: 205

Last Meeting: November 14, 2014 - Pitt 78, Niagara 45

Niagara is situated between the Backyard Brawl and the City Game for Pitt on the schedule. It will be key for the young team to also “get up” for a game like this tucked between two rivalry games, especially since the Purple Eagles have an experienced core coming back from a 19-win team a year ago. Niagara loses its top two scorers from a year ago, but it brings back three starters and it’s top two reserves. Pitt should win a game like this, but where it sits on the schedule makes it one worth watching.

5. Troy

November 12

2017-18 record: 16-17. Final KenPom: 177

Last Meeting: First ever meeting

Pitt hosts the Troy Trojans on November 12th. and it will mark the first meeting between the two programs. The Trojans did not have much success last season, but in 2017 they won the Sun Belt and advanced to the program’s second ever NCAA Tournament. Head Coach Phil Cunningham will be entering his sixth season guiding Troy. The key to this season’s team will be experience as they boast a lineup featuring three senior starters including 6’6” Jordan Varnado, who averaged 18 points a game a season ago.

4. Duquesne (PPG Paints Arena)

November 30

2017-18 record: 16-16. Final KenPom: 201

Last Meeting: December 1, 2017: Pitt 76, Duquesne 64

Pitt got back on track in the City Game last season following a loss to the Dukes in the 2016-17 season. The win over Duquesne was one of the few bright spots for the Panthers last season, as it was a solid team win with contributions from multiple players. Keith Dambrot took over the Duquesne program last season following a strong run at Akron. He guided the Dukes to a 16-16 record and has done a nice job of replenishing the talent level across town as he looks to get Duquesne back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977.

This year’s team should have a new feel with some transfers coming into the program with a revamped roster. The key, however, will be the dynamic backcourt of Mike Lewis II and Eric Williams. Both players averaged 14 points per game a year ago and should be poised for another solid year.

3. Saint Louis (Brooklyn)

November 21

2017-18 record: 17-16. Final KenPom: 148

Last Meeting: November 11, 2007 - Pitt 69, Saint Louis 58

Pitt will get back to the New York City area once again for a non-conference game. The Panthers will take on the Billikens of Saint Louis the day before Thanksgiving at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Saint Louis is coming off a season in which it missed the postseason, but returns a good core back into fold. Many are projecting the Billikens to make a move towards the top of the Atlantic 10 standings this year. Travis Ford has been running the show in St. Louis for the past two seasons following an eight-year run at Oklahoma State. Saint Louis features sophomore guard Jordan Goodwin to lead the team. He averaged 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals as a freshmen. He will be a tough assignment for the young Panthers’ guards to slow down.

2. At Iowa

November 27

2017-18 record: 14-19. Final KenPom ranking: 88

Last Meeting: December 30, 1977 - Iowa 103, Pitt 88

After a one year hiatus, Pitt is back in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Pitt has been 2-2 in the event since joining the league, with its last win coming over Maryland in the 2016-17 season.

A road game against a power-five opponent is difficult no matter who the opponent is, but Iowa should present a difficult challenge for a young Pitt team. The Hawkeyes missed the postseason last season, but Fran McCaffrey has guided the program to three tournaments from 2014-2016, and has had some recent success in Iowa City. Iowa returns all five starters from last season, and nine of its top ten returning scorers. Given what is back, Iowa has tournament aspirations this season. The Hawkeyes also feature tremendous size, with seven of those top nine scorers all checking in at six-foot-seven or taller. Given Pitt’s lack of size - it could make for a tough game. The Panthers will have trouble slowing down 6’9” junior forward, Tyler Cook, who averaged 15 points a game last season and nearly turned pro.

1. At West Virginia

December 8

2017-18 record: 26-11. Final KenPom ranking: 12

Last Meeting: December 9, 2017 - West Virginia 69, Pitt 60

The toughest game on Pitt’s non-conference schedule will be the Backyard Brawl. The Panthers head down to Morgantown on December 8th. It will mark Pitt’s first trip to West Virginia since 2012, when the Panthers defeated the Mountaineers 72-66 as the two were members of the Big East Conference. Under the guidance of Bob Huggins, the Mountaineers have become one of the most intimidating teams to play in recent seasons thanks in large part to the “Press Virginia” label. They are relentless on defense, and could make for a tough game on Pitt’s two freshmen point guards, Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens. West Virginia also features perhaps the best defensive big man in the country in junior Sagaba Konate. As it has been well documented, Konate played his high school basketball in Western Pennsylvania and once considered Pitt for college. He has gone on to achieve great success in Morgantown and helped fuel a run to the Sweet 16 a year ago.

