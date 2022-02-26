Quick decision has Pope ready for spring camp

Some decisions are made quickly and some take time. But in between those two extremes lies the rare case of a decision that is both hasty and months in the making.

Such is the case of Marquan Pope, who committed to Pitt over the summer, signed in December and then, on less than a week’s notice, enrolled in January.

Of course, last month wasn’t the first time Pope considered an early enrollment. After all, that kind of move can’t be made on a week’s notice; it calls for extra classes taken well in advance to clear all necessary credits and requirements. As such, Pope started working toward that goal in the summer, even if he didn’t know at the time what his plans would be in the winter.

“When I committed, I talked to Coach (Pat) Narduzzi in June. He asked me what the plan was and if I wanted to graduate early, and in that moment, we kind of decided, alright, let’s take the classes to graduate early and then when the time comes around, if I want to go or stay, it’s ultimately my decision, but we have time. So last summer I took classes to graduate early and I graduated in December and I decided I wanted to stay. Then a month later, that changed.”

What changed in that period? An in-home visit with Narduzzi and linebackers coach Ryan Manalac. The Pitt coaches spent time with Pope on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and talked to him about the possibility of making a late switch and enrolling early. That conversation led the Denton (Tex.) Guyer linebacker to discuss the possibility with his family, and things moved quickly from there.

“I graduated in December and I was home for most of January. I was just going to stay in Texas and train and get ready for the college life and all of that. Then I decided with my family, I was like, I’d be better to get up here and start classes and get with the team, build that chemistry and stuff like that as soon as possible, so that’s what made me make my decision.”

And so, less than a week after Narduzzi and Manalac visited him, Pope packed his things and moved to Pittsburgh. Now, instead of waiting another four months until he could enroll and start practicing, Pope has been on campus for more than a month and is eagerly looking forward to the beginning of spring camp next week.

“I love how fast we play,” Pope said. “I love how everybody is ’11 hats to the ball,’ everyone’s just itching to hit somebody. I just love how fast everything is. As a player, it’s fun to me. That makes football fun when you fly around and go hit people. I’m a defensive player, so I love hitting people.”

Enrolling early didn’t just give Pope a head start on the physical side of things; it also has allowed him to spend extra time learning the defense - both with the coaches and with his teammates.

That includes SirVocea Dennis, a returning starter at middle linebacker who has played all three positions in the middle of Pitt’s defense. Pope is learning the “Star” linebacker position, and he has been soaking up as much knowledge and information as he can from upperclassmen like Dennis.

“My head spins a little bit when I’m talking to him,” Pope said of Dennis, “because he speaks really fast and knows exactly what he’s talking about, but I like it because I just get quiet and write down in my notes what he’s talking about and he gets on the board with me and takes me through what I need to get taken through right in that moment.

“He’s just been great. He’s helped me so much with this early installation stuff and getting accustomed to the playbook, he’s just been awesome. Anytime I call him or text him, he’ll answer and he’ll help me immediately.”