QB Morehead working on visits
Emmett Morehead isn’t your average recruit from Virginia. In fact, he’s not from Virginia at all. Instead, the 2021 quarterback prospect is a Bay Area native who moved across the country to attend ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news