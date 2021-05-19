Pruitt looking to visit Pitt in June
June figures to be a busy month for college programs and prospective recruits alike. With the recruiting dead period set to end on June 1st, schools are planning large contingents of visitors, whil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news