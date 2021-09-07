Prospect rundown: Malvern Prep vs. La Salle College
On Friday night, Malvern Prep lost to La Salle College in a game that featured a host of prospects. Here's a rundown of which players stood out to Panther-Lair.com analyst Alex Christo.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news