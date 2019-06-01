Prospect camp report: Pitt holds its first camp of the year
Pitt’s prospect camp season for 2019 got started on Saturday with the first of four camps. Warm weather greeted nearly 250 players in the South Side, as they gathered to work out for the Pitt coach...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news