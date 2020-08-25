Panther-lair - Projecting the top backups

Yesterday we projected who will be starting this Fall for the Pitt football team. Today we will take a closer look at the team's depth. Here are some of the players we think can make an impact off the bench.

Quarterback Name Height Weight Class Joey Yellen 6-3 215 FR

There are currently three players vying to be the top backup to Kenny Pickett this season, but Joey Yellen may be the player called upon should anything happen to the Panthers' starter this season. Yellen has one game of experience in his college career and threw for four touchdowns against USC in his lone start at Arizona State. Yellen was recently granted immediate eligibility after some months of speculation. Still, it's not a done deal he would have this locked up. Sophomore Nick Patti was Pitt's top backup last season and went 1-0 as a starter in place of Pickett. Davis Beville is a redshirt freshman with a lot of promise as well. This backup battle will continue into the offseason as it should be the same three guys looking to be the starter in 2021.

Running Back Name Height Weight Class Israel Abanikanda 5-11 200 FR Daniel Carter 5-10 220 FR Vincent Davis 5-8 175 SO Todd Sibley Jr. 5-9 225 JR

We are projecting A.J. Davis to win the starting position for now, but this is a group that be by-committee until a true No. 1 back emerges. Everyone in the running back room brings something a little different, so everyone should have a chance for carries as it stands now. Vincent Davis could have a leg up after seeming to be the featured back in the team's bowl game. Davis is more of a home run threat than an every-down back, so he should always be able to carve out a role. Daniel Carter and Todd Sibley are both bigger, power runners. Carter is even being used some as a fullback and short-yardage back, so it's clear what the coaches think he can do. Sibley is a veteran, but injuries have really hampered his career at Pitt. He did show promise in a few games last season, including a 106-yard output against Delaware. The wildcard here could be Israel Abanikanda. The true freshman has been getting positive reviews since he stepped foot on campus and has a nice blend of size and speed. Abanikanda is built more like a senior than a freshman and could really be the top candidate to maybe steal the job outright if he can prove himself this season.

Wide Receiver Name Height Weight Class Jared Wayne 6-3 195 SO Tre Tipton 6-0 185 SR John Vardzel 5-10 190 SO Jaylon Barden 5-11 175 FR

I projected Pitt's top trio of receivers to be Taysir Mack, Jordan Addison, and Shocky jacques-Louis, although it would not surprise anyone if Jared Wayne finds himself as a starter this season. Wayne is right there in that top group and really played well down the stretch of last season after totaling 17 catches in the final four games. Tre Tipton finally looked ready to be a contributor last season after battling injuries most of his career. He came down with some big plays in the Virginia and Penn State games last season before another injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. John Vardzel was recently placed on scholarship during fall camp. The sophomore played in three games last season and may see an expanded role this season. Jaylon Barden is a true freshman, but has the big-play threat that may force his way onto the field in 2020.

Tight End Name Height Weight Class Jake Zilinskas 6-2 240 SR Daniel Moraga 6-3 225 JR Kyi Wright 6-2 260 FR

Lucas Krull is the no-doubt starter for Pitt in 2020. The guys behind him have a lot to prove yet. Pat Narduzzi recently spoke to the media about walk-on Jake Zilinskas and was very high on him. He might not be a true tight end, but can be a bit of a H-Back, fullback type of player if needed. Daniel Moraga is a junior college transfer out of California and should be the top tight end behind Krull for this season. Kyi Wright is an athletic guy that many are high on, but after playing a little bit of everywhere in high school, last season was his first full year ever working as a tight end, so he should be coming along.

Offensive Line Name Height Weight Class Carson Van Lynn 6-5 295 JR Owen Drexel 6-3 300 JR Grant Carrigan 6-7 285 JR Keldrick Wilson 6-5 300 SR Matt Goncalves 6-6 315 FR Blake Zubovic 6-4 320 SO

Pitt is still looking for that right starting combination on the offensive line and some position battles are still raging on during camp. We projected the starting line to be: Carter Warren, Bryce Hargrove, Jimmy Morrissey, Jake Kradel, and Gabe Houy, though some of that can change. Matt Goncalves is a redshirt freshman, but has been mentioned as a guy that can be pushing for the starting right guard position. Carson Van Lynn and Grant Carrigan are two guys that have been around the program and could push for playing time at either tackle spot. Hampton graduate transfer Keldrick Wilson is in the running for one of the tackle jobs, but the way Pat Narduzzi has talked about him is that he is still getting used to the transition from the FCS to the ACC. Blake Zubovic and Owen Drexel both got shoutouts from the Pitt head coach recently, and they should also be two names to watch.

Defensive End Name Height Weight Class Deslin Alexandre 6-4 270 JR Habakkuk Baldonado 6-5 250 SO John Morgan 6-2 250 SO Bam Brima 6-5 260 FR

Perhaps the strength of the entire Pitt team is the depth it has at defensive end. The starters, Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, form one of the best 1-2 punches in college football coming off the edge. The guys behind them likely could start for a lot of programs as well. Deslin Alexandre was a full-time starter a year ago and posted 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He should be the top player off the bench here for this season. Haba Baldonado showed big-time flashes as a freshman. The native of Italy had four sacks in 2019. John Morgan was another promising freshman last season and is having a strong performance in fall camp. He will also play a good bit this season. The one guy to perhaps break into this top five could be Bam Brima. He is one of the more physically impressive players in the defensive line room and has a chance to have a breakout season if given the chance, though playing time won't be easy to come by with all of the guys in front of him.

Defensive Tackle Name Height Weight Class Tyler Bentley 6-2 300 SO David Green 6-0 280 SO Calijah Kancey 6-0 270 FR

We are projecting that Keyshon Camp and Devin Danielson will be the two starters in the middle come next month, though Danielson still has to earn that position. With the void left by Jaylen Twyman there is an open competition between Danielson and three other players. Tyler Bentley and David Green both gained plenty of experience as reserves last season and are right on par with Danielson. Calijah Kancey is a redshirt freshman that the Pitt coaches appear to be very high on right now. Narduzzi even as far as to call him 'electric; not a word typically used to describe a defensive tackle.

Linebacker Name Height Weight Class Wendell Davis 6-2 240 SO SirVocea Dennis 6-1 230 SO Brandon George 6-2 240 SO

There is a battle at middle linebacker right now, but we projected Chase Pine to win that yesterday, though Wendell Davis appears to be right on his heels. Davis finished with nine tackles, a sack, and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown last season. Brandon George also seems to be in that race for middle linebacker, though he's behind the other ones at the moment. SirVocea Dennis could be the top outside linebacker off the bench for either spot. Narduzzi called Dennis his smartest linebacker in a press conference last week. Maybe look for walk-on Johnny Petrishen to also work his way into some playing time after switching positions.

Cornerback Name Height Weight Class Marquis Williams 5-8 175 SO A.J. Woods 5-10 185 SO

Pitt has two veteran cornerbacks starting this season, and a number of unproven guys behind them. The two names emerging right now are Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods. Williams appeared in eight games last season, mostly on special teams. Woods played in ten games last season, though most of his action was a return man. He is believed to be one of the fastest players on the team and will be looking to break into the lineup more on defense this season as opposed to strictly special teams.

Safety Name Height Weight Class Brandon Hill 5-10 205 FR Erick Hallett 5-11 190 SO