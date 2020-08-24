Panther-lair - Projecting the 2020 starters

It's clear looking at the projected 2020 offense on paper, it has plenty of experience. Pitt will likely start six seniors and three juniors. It all starts with senior quarterback Kenny Pickett. He has started 27 of the team's last 28 games dating back to his freshman season. The New Jersey native's only missed start was a game against Delaware last season. Pickett threw for 3,098 yards a year ago and accounted for 16 total touchdowns. The Pitt quarterback found ways to win games in crunch time as he engineered memorable game winning sequences against UCF, Duke, North Carolina, and Eastern Michigan, but the Panthers need a more consistent version of Pickett in 2020, especially when it comes to scoring. Pitt was ranked towards the bottom of red zone scoring in 2019 and that's something he and the entire offense needs to fix.

Looking at running back, senior A.J. Davis will get the first crack at being the starter. He accounted for 530 rushing yards and 269 receiving yards, but injuries and inconsistent play left the door open for other backs to make their mark a year ago. Davis is a good threat out of the backfield as a receiver, but needs to be more consistent between the tackles. He will be trying to fend off freshmen Israel Abanikanda and Daniel Carter as well as upperclassmen Todd Sibley and Vincent Davis.

Pitt loses Maurice Ffrench as the team's top receiver from last season, but senior Taysir Mack gives the Panthers a known commodity to anchor the receiving corps in 2020. Mack caught 63 passes for 736 yards last season and hauled in three touchdowns, including a dramatic game-winner in the Quick Lane Bowl. Mack has been known to come down with some spectacular catches, but needs to show he can be good for the easy ones as well. Shocky Jacques-Louis has battled through numerous injuries to start his career, but when healthy he does show big play threat as both a receiver and a guy that can carry the ball. Jordan Addison has been the talk of camp to date as a true freshman. Pat Narduzzi noted he was working with the first team last week, and there's a belief that not only can he start, but be a serious weapon for this offense in 2020. Jared Wayne is also pushing for a starting spot as well, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him come down with one given the way he closed out the 2019 season.

Tight end will be manned by a graduate transfer for a fourth straight season. Lucas Krull comes to Pitt after playing mostly as a reserve at Florida the past two seasons. There are high expectations for Krull already, as he has been named to the Mackey Award watch list with only nine career catches to his name. Pitt is expected to use the highly athletic Krull in many ways in 2020.

There are still some uncertainties on the offensive line. It does seem that center and left guard are settled entirely with veterans Jimmy Morrissey and Bryce Hargrove anchoring those spots. Morrissey is an All-ACC center and has started 36 games in his career and is a team leader. Hargrove has started 16 games in a row and was a third team All-ACC pick from last season.

After that it can get a little jumbled. Carter Warren should win the left tackle position, but guys like Carson Van Lynn and Hampton graduate transfer Keldrick Wilson are other options there. Jake Kradel impressed as a redshirt freshman last season and started seven games, though he is receiving some pressure from redshirt freshman Matthew Goncalves to win that job. The final spot is right tackle, and Gabe Houy could be the leader there. He started six games at right guards last season, but a move to tackle may suit him better. Houy is coming off an offseason surgery, so guys like Van Lynn and Wilson are names to keep in mind, perhaps even Blake Zubovic as well.