The first week of the 2023 NFL season is in the books and once again a number of former Pitt stars made a huge impact. Here is a look at how all the former Pitt stars fared in week one of the season.

Former Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead started his sixth NFL season with perhaps the best performance of his career. Whitehead recorded three interceptions in the Jets surprise win over the Bills in overtime. The former Panther also finished with three pass deflections and two tackles as he appeared in 99% of the snaps for the Jets on defense. The Aaron Rodgers’ injury definitely puts a damper on New York’s outlook, but the team will try to press on with a tough game at Dallas this weekend.

LA Rams star Aaron Donald registered four tackles and a half sack in the team’s 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in week one. The future hall of famer played in 82% of the team’s defensive snaps and also recorded a pressure in the first game of his 10th professional season. The Rams have an early season showdown against the 49ers at home on Sunday.

James Conner started for Arizona rushed 14 times for 62 yards in the Cardinals’ season opening loss to the Washington Commanders. The former ACC Player of the Year also caught five passes for eight yards. Conner should see a fair amount of usage this season with the Cardinals’ bleak quarterback situation. Arizona hosts the New York Giants on Sunday.

Damarri Mathis entered his second year in the NFL as a starter for the Denver Broncos. He played in 98% of the Broncos’ defensive snaps last weekend when they lost to the Raiders 17-16. Mathis recorded five tackles, but did allow four receptions on the four times he was targeted. Denver will look to rebound against the Commanders this weekend.

Brian O’Neill appeared in his 80th NFL game last week and made his 76th career start. O’Neill played in 100% of the offensive snaps for the Vikings at right tackle. It won’t get any easier for the 0-1 Vikings with a game against the Eagles on the horizon.

Jason Pinnock earned an opening day start for the New York Giants, who were subsequently crushed by the Dallas Cowboys 40-0. Pinnock finished with five tackles and played in every single defensive snap for the Giants. Despite the tough loss, Pinnock personally played well as he allowed only two receptions on five targets for a total of 16 yards. The Giants will travel to Arizona on Sunday in search of their first win.



Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a forgettable performance in week one of his second year in the league, and his first as the full-time starter. Pickett threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, but did throw two picks in a 30-7 drubbing by the San Francisco 49ers. His line didn’t do him many favors, as he was sacked five times. Pickett will look to bounce back against the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Calijah Kancey earned an opening day start as a rookie. The most recent Pitt first round pick did not finish the game, however. Kancey left the game after only playing in 11 snaps and it’s unclear if he will be ready to go against the Bears this weekend.







Avonte Maddox has carved out a solid NFL career and he started his sixth professional season with the Eagles last week. Maddox recored six tackles, one TFL, and deflected two passes as he played in 89% of the snaps for Philadelphia in the team’s win over the Patriots. He did allow eight receptions when the ball was thrown his way.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signed a huge contract extension in the offseason and started off the season with a dud. Tyler Boyd caught two passes from Burrow off of three targets for 10 yards in his 2023 season debut. Boyd made the 65th start of his career as he is now entering his 8th professional season. The Bengals will look to get back on track when they host division rival Baltimore on Sunday.

Dane Jackson started 14 games for the Buffalo Bills a season ago, but did not see any defensive snaps in the team’s 22-16 loss to the New York Jets. Jackson played 15 special teams snaps and recorded one tackle. The Bills will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the team’s home opener.

Patrick Jones is now in his third NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings. Jones did not earn the start, but did play 40 snaps in the team’s 20-17 loss to the Bucs. The former all-American at Pitt did not record any statistics in the game. The Vikings take on the Eagles in Thursday Night Football.

Rashad Weaver appeared in nine defensive snaps for the Tennessee Titans in a 16-15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The former Pitt defensive end did not record any statistics in the game.

Nathan Peterman opened the season as the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields. He did not see any action as he began his sixth NFL season. The Bears opened with a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers and will head to Tampa this weekend.

Rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis made the Bucaneers’ active roster, but did not record any statistics in week one. Dennis played on three defensive snaps and mostly was featured on special teams.

Pitt rookie Israel Abanikanda did not see any action in the Jets’ dramatic season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills. The Jets primarily used Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in week one, and it may be tough for Abanikanda to break into the lineup unless an injury occurs to one of the two talented backs in front of him.

CAL ADOMITIS Cal Adomitis is now in his second season as the Cincinnati Bengals long snapper. Adomitis was credited with a tackle assist in the team’s 24-3 loss to the Browns. He played in 12 special teams snaps, and was part of Evan McPhearson’s 42-yard field, the only points Cincinnati posted last week.