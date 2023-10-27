Here is the latest look at how all the former Pitt stars are faring in the NFL currently.

Kenny Pickett went 17-of-25 for 230 yards in a 24-17 for the Steelers over the LA Rams last week. Pickett was sizzling in the second half and completed his final nine passing attempts for 140 yards down the stretch and led a game-tying and eventually a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Steelers host the Jaguars this weekend.

Jason Pinnock continued his strong 2023 campaign with a six tackle performance in the Giants’ 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders. Pinnock was credited with one TFL and allowed two catches on four targets. Pinnock has 40 tackles on the season, good for third on the New York defense. The Giants play crosstown rival the New York Jets this Sunday.

Aaron Donald notched four tackles and two QB hits last week for the Rams, but Los Angeles was defeated by the Steelers 24-17. Donald played in 51 snaps for the Rams. LA will look to bounce back with a game against the Cowboys this weekend.

Brian O’Neill started the 82nd game of his career over the weekend at right tackle for the Minnesota Vikings. O’Neill and the Minnesota offensive line did not allow a sack to the tough San Francisco defense and allowed for Kirk Cousins to throw two touchdowns in the surprise win. Minnesota travels to Green Bay on Sunday.

Dane Jackson earned his second start of the year last weekend for the Buffalo Bills in their 29-25 loss to the Patriots. Jackson finished with seven tackles and played in all 60 defensive snaps in the game. He also allowed four catches for 30 yards. The Bills are 4-3 and take on the Buccaneers tonight.

Nathan Peterman was active for the Bears last week in their win over the Raiders. Peterman appeared on three snaps and was charged with -4 rushing yards and a fumble on two attempts. The story of the game for Chicago was backup quarterback Tyson Bagent leading the team to a win in his first career start. Peterman has been back and forth from being active all year, but he’s been the firm No. 3 option for the Bears.

Rookie SirVocea Dennis recorded one tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Dennis played on one defensive snap and 18 on special teams. Tampa Bay travels to Buffalo tonight.

Calijah Kancey finished with one tackle and one QB hit last week in Tampa’s loss to Atlanta. Kancey did notch the start, his third in three career games. The rookie first round pick has topped out at 40 defensive snaps in each of the past two games since returning from an injury.

Damarri Mathis had started the first six games of the season at cornerback for the Denver Broncos, but was demoted to the second string this past week. Mathis appeared in a season-low three snaps and played 12 special teams snaps. The Broncos defeated Green Bay and take on the Chiefs Sunday.

Patrick Jones did not record any stats last week for the Vikings. Jones appeared in 24 defensive snaps and five on special teams in the team’s 22-17 upset win over the 49ers. The Vikings take on rival Green Bay on Sunday.