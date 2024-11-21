Pro Panthers: Patrick Jones notches two-sack performance

The NFL season is hitting the stretch run, and some former Pitt players provided some standout performances in Week 11. Here is this week's report of Pro Panthers.

Former Pitt All-American Patrick Jones had a productive day in the Vikings 23-13 win over Tennessee last week. Jones recorded two sacks and five tackles overall against the Titans. It marked the third time this season Jones has recorded a two-sack game. On the year, Jones has 28 tackles, nine TFLs, and seven sacks. Up next, the 8-2 Vikings take on the Bears on Sunday.

Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills scored one of the best wins of the entire NFL season by handing Kansas City its first loss of the year. In that game, Hamlin played every defensive snap for Buffalo and was credited with four tackles. The Bills improved to 9-2 with their sixth straight win. On the season, Hamlin has 65 tackles, two picks, and a fumble recovery. Buffalo is off this weekend before gearing up for a six-game stretch run to close out the year.

Former Pitt wide receiver Tyler Boyd recorded two catches on three targets in Titans loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Boyd notched 34 receiving yards, with one catch going for 30 yards alone. On the season, Boyd has 23 catches for 218 yards. Up next, the 2-8 Titans travel to Houston on Sunday.

Rookie Matt Goncalves made the second start of his young career, and was highly impressive in the Colts' 28-27 win over the Jets. Goncalves did not allow any sacks and was clean on penalties as well, as Indianapolis racked up 332 yards of offense to improve to 5-6. After mostly playing special teams through the first eight games, Goncalves cracked the lineup due to injuries and has been solid in his most recent three games. The Colts host a very good Detroit team on Sunday.

Brian O'Neill returned to his regular right tackle position in Minnesota's win over the Titans last week. The former Pitt offensive linemen has started all 10 games this season for the 8-2 Vikings. Minnesota faces a tough divisional road game in Chicago on Sunday.

Former Pitt receiver DJ Turner did a little bit of everything for the Raiders last week. Turner recorded three catches for 29 yards on all three targets he received. He also had a 31-yard kick return, plus a pair of tackles as well while seeing action on a combined 42 snaps on offense and special teams. The Raiders dropped a 34-19 decision to the Dolphins, however. Up next, the 2-8 Raiders host a divisional game against Denver.

Former Pitt tight end Lucas Krull earned a starting assignment in Denver's 38-6 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Krull played 18 snaps on offense and did not see any targets in the passing game. On the season, Krull has 10 catches for 96 yards. The 6-5 Broncos travel to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Avonte Maddox saw limited chances in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Commanders last Thursday. The seventh-year defender did not record a tackle while playing four snaps on defensive and as additional 15 more on special teams.

Former Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis saw limited action in Denver's win last weekend. Mathis played five snaps on defense and 14 more on special teams, and was not credited with a tackle in the game. After starting the season on IR, Mathis has had trouble regaining his spot on the defense, with just one tackle over four games this year.

Second year offensive linemen Carter Warren saw minimal action in the Jets' 28-27 loss to the Colts. Warren saw three special teams snaps, representing his second game appearance of the 2024 season. The 3-8 Jets are on a bye this weekend.