Pro Panthers: Kancey gets two sacks

Week nine of the NFL season was a highlight for a number of former Pitt stars. Calijah Kancey showed out big in a primetime game, Matt Goncalves made his first career start, plus more. Here is the full report.

Calijah Kancey showed off his star potential with the nation watching last week. In the Bucs’ 30-24 loss to the undefeated Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year sacked Patrick Mahomes twice and equated himself well on the big stage. Kancey has three sacks in four games played this season.

Jordan Whitehead was credited with nine tackles for the Bucs’ in the their loss to the Chiefs. Whitehead was charged with allowing two receptions for 16 yards also. The former Pitt DB has 59 tackles this season. Tampa has another tough game on Sunday when San Francisco comes to town.

James Conner rushed 18 times for 107 yards and caught three passes for 12 yards in the Cardinals’ 29-9 win over the Bears on Sunday. It marked the fourth time this season the former ACC Player of the Year has rushed for over 100 yards. He is up to 664 yards rushing, good for sixth in the league. The Cardinals, winners of three straight, host the Jets on Sunday.

Damar Hamlin registered ten tackles in the Bills’ 30-27 win over the Dolphins last week. That was the second 10-tackle game of the season for the former Pitt safety, though he was charged with allowing three receptions on three targets. On the season, Hamlin has 57 tackles, which is good for second on the Bills. Buffalo will take its 7-2 record into Indianapolis on Sunday.

Rookie Matt Goncalves made the first start of his career on Sunday in the Colts’ 21-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday night football at left tackle. The lights did not look too bright for Goncalves, who played every single snap and did not allow a pressure until the final drive of the game. Goncalves may revert back to the bench when starter Bernhard Raimann returns, but showed plenty of promise for the future. The Colts host the Bills this weekend.

Patrick Jones did not register any statistics in the Vikings’ 21-13 win over the Colts last week. Jones appeared in a season-low 18 snaps on defense. On the season, the former Pitt All-American has 22 tackles and five sacks. The Vikings travel to Jacksonville this weekend.

Brian O’Neill made the start at right tackle for the Vikings in the team’s 21-13 win on Sunday night football. He helped pave the way for over 400 yards of offense for the Vikings.

Jason Pinnock posted five tackles last week in the Giants’ 27-22 defeat to the Commanders. Pinnock was charged with allowing one reception, but it only went for two yards while playing in 90% of the defensive snaps for the New York defense. The former Pitt DB started all nine games for the 2-7 Giants this season and has 43 tackles on the year. Up next, New York will be in Germany to take on the Panthers.

Dane Jackson earned the start in the Panthers’ 23-22 win over the Saints last week. It was only the second game of the year for the former Pitt cornerback, who started the year on IR. Jackson only played 22 snaps and registered three tackles. The Panthers take on the New York Giants on Sunday in Germany.

Lucas Krull did not record a catch last week in the Broncos’ 41-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Krull has appeared in five straight games after being inactive for the first four games, and has even earned a start over that time. On the season, Krull has eight catches for 75 yards. Denver travels to take on undefeated Kansas City this weekend.

DJ Turner saw a smaller role in the Raiders’ 41-24 loss to the Bengals last week. After starting four straight games, Turner came off the bench and did not receive a target or touch on offense. He played 21 snaps offensively, also 13 on defense. Turner did have a pair of punt returns totaling 30 yards. The 2-7 Raiders are on a bye this weekend.

Avonte Maddox did not see much action for the Eagles in their 28-23 win over Jacksonville over the weekend. Most of Maddox’s work came on special teams and he did not register a tackle. The Eagles travel to Dallas on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett continued to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the Eagles last week. The former ACC Offensive Player of the Year has only appeared in one game this season, but Eagles starter Jalen Hurts did not practice on Wednesday, which is something to monitor.

Tyler Boyd played a season-low 21 offensive snaps. He did not see a target in the passing game, and had one carry for three yards. It appears Boyd is dealing with a shoulder injury that may have caused the low usage. The Titans won, however, taking down the Patriots 20-17 in overtime to improve to 2-6 and will travel to take on the Chargers on Sunday.