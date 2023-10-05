Aaron Donald had a classic Aaron Donald performance. The future Hall of Fame defensive linemen recorded four tackles, two for loss, a sack, and a pair of QB hits. Donald appeared in 81% of the snaps for the Rams on Sunday in their win over the Colts. The 2-2 Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Patrick Jones II had his best game of the 2023 season on Sunday. Jones notched his first start of the year and produced four tackles and two for loss in the Vikings’ first win of the year, a 21-13 decision over the Carolina Panthers. Minnesota has a tough assignment on Sunday by hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Pinnock recorded three tackles in the Giants loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. New York has now played in three primetime games on the year and has lost all three and been outscored 94-15 in those contests. Pinnock played in every defensive snap and did not allow a catch and was targeted only once.

Former Pitt star Damar Hamlin made his return to an NFL regular season game for the first time since his scary injury last year. Hamlin appeared on 18 special teams snaps and did not record any statistics. The Bills will be across the pond this weekend to take on the Jaguars in London.

James Conner was held to a season-low 52 yards last week in a 35-16 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Conner had one reception for four yards as well. On the season Conner has 318 rushing yards, good for third in the league. He was involved in a postgame scuffle following the San Francisco game. The 1-3 Cardinals host the Bengals this Sunday.

Former Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead had four tackles in the Jets loss to the Chiefs this weekend. Whitehead played in all 70 defensive snaps for New York and allowed a 34-yard touchdown. The Jets play on the road in Denver this week.

Damarri Mathis made his fourth consecutive start and was on the field for Denver’s first win of the season, a 31-28 triumph over the winless Chicago Bears. Mathis recorded six tackles and allowed three receptions for 39 yards. The Broncos will look to make it two on Sunday against the Jets.

Kenny Pickett did not finish his game against the Houston Texans on Sunday as he left with an injury in the third quarter. Pickett struggled anyway, going 15-of-23 for 114 yards and one interception in the Steelers’ anemic offense as Pittsburgh lost 30-6 to the Houston Texans. The Steelers return to Acrisure Stadium this weekend for a rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett’s injury is not expected to keep him out of the lineup long, if at all.

Tyler Boyd caught four passes for 26 yards in a 27-3 loss to the Titans last week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ high-powered offense has been ground most of the season and Boyd’s production has been cut back because of it. Cincinnati has failed to score touchdowns in two of its four games to this point this season and will look to get it fixed this weekend against Arizona.

Brian O’Neill made the 79th start of his career last week in the Vikings’ win over the Carolina Panthers. O’Neill played in every offensive snap for Minnesota and helped protect Kirk Cousins, who threw for two touchdowns in the team’s first win of the the year. The Vikings host Kansas City on Sunday.

Dane Jackson recorded four tackles in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Jackson played 49 defensive snaps on Sunday, which is more than he had in the first three weeks combined. He allowed four receptions on four targets as well. The Bills play Jacksonville in London on Sunday.

Nathan Peterman again served as the backup for Justin Fields for the Bears this weekend. Chicago held a 28-7 lead late in the third quarter, but could not hang on and lost to the Denver Broncos 31-28. The Bears take on the Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week.

Rashad Weaver recorded one TFL in the Titans 27-3 win over the Bengals last week. Weaver appeared in 11 snaps on defense and also an additional nine on special teams for the 2-2 Titans. Tennessee heads to division rival Indianapolis on Sunday.

Rookie running back Israel Abanikanda has yet to make his NFL debut, but remains on the Jets’ active roster. The Jets lost 23-30 this week to the Chiefs. New York’s top two backs, Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall, combined for 11 carries and 72 yards. New York heads to Denver on Sunday.

CAL ADOMITS Cal Adomitis appeared in six special teams plays: one field goal attempt and six punts. The Bengals could only muster three points in a 27-3 loss to the Titans. Adomitis was on the field for the only points that day as the Bengals offense continues to sputter. Cincinnati is in Arizona on Sunday.