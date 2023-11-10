Check out the latest update of former Pitt players in the NFL.



Aaron Donald recorded a sack last week, but it was not enough as the Rams lost to the Packers 20-3. He finished with four total tackles in the game as well. Donald now has 5.5 sacks on the season, and 108.5 for his career. The Rams are off this weekend.

Calijah Kancey had the most impressive game of his rookie season. The Bucs’ first round pick finished with four tackles, three TFLs, and recorded the second sack of his young career in a loss to the Texans. Kancey also played in a career-high 59 snaps in the game. Tampa hosts the Titans on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett went 19-of-30 for 160 yards and one touchdown. Pickett and the Steelers offense struggled yet again for much of the game, but he came alive in the fourth quarter yet again. Trailing 16-13, the Steelers marched 92 yards on 11 plays with Pickett throwing the go-ahead touchdown late in the game. The Steelers host the Packers on Sunday.

Dane Jackson made his fourth consecutive start at cornerback for the Bills’ defense. Jackson finished with three tackles and three pass deflections. He was targeted ten times and he allowed four receptions. Buffalo lost the game 24-18 to Cincinnati.

Tyler Boyd caught three passes for 56 yards on five targets from quarterback Joe Burrow. Boyd was second on the team in receiving yards trailing only Tee Higgins. On the season, Boyd now has 36 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He is now 18 receptions short of 500 for his career.

Former Pitt linemen Brian O’Neill has been used to blocking for Kirk Cousins, but with an injury to the team’s starter they had to turn to Josh Dobbs. In an incredible effort, Dobbs led the team to a win without really practicing with them beforehand.

Jason Pinnock finished with three tackles and a pass deflection in the Giants 30-6 loss to the Raiders last week. The Giants fell to 2-7 on the season, but despite the team’s struggles, Pinnock has emerged as one of their better defenders. Pinnock has 46 tackles, four TFLs, and one interception. New York heads to Dallas on Sunday.

Jordan Whitehead notched four tackles and was credited with a deflection last week in the Jets’ loss to the Chargers. For the season, Whitehead has 43 tackles, three interceptions, three TFLs, and eight deflections. The Jets will take a 4-4 record into Las Vegas on Sunday.



Patrick Jones played in 33 defensive snaps for the Vikings last week in their win over the Falcons. Jones was not credited with any tackles, but did get a pressure. The Vikings had a surprise win over the Falcons with a backup quarterback and will look to make it five in a row this week as they host the Saints.

SirVocea Dennis did not come down with any tackles last week in the Bucs’ close loss to the Houston Texans. Dennis appeared in 27 snaps, with only one of those coming on defense and the rest special teams.

After not making the active roster in week eight, Rashad Weaver was back on the field for the Titans this past week. Weaver did not record any tackles, but played in nine defensive snaps for the Titans in their game against the Steelers.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was activated from from injured return this Sunday. Conner has missed four games and is eligible to return this Sunday when the Cardinals take on the Falcons. The Cardinals are 1-8 on the season and have lost six consecutive games. Prior to his injury, Conner had 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Damar Hamlin was not active in last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was still a big weekend for him. Hamlin returned to Cincinnati one season after suffering a cardiac arrest on that very field. It was an emotional night for Hamlin and his teammates as well. The Bills host the Broncos on Monday Night Football this week.

Nathan Peterman served as the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears last week. Start Justin Fields missed another game and the Bears turned to Tyson agent for the start. Chicago is 2-7 on the years and hosts Carolina tonight.

New York rookie linemen Carter Warren dressed last week, but did not see any game action in the Jets’ loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football.