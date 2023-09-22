The NFL season is two weeks old and there are a number of former Pitt stars excelling in the league to this point. Here is a recap of every Pitt player currently in the NFL.

James Conner rushed 23 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-28 loss to the New York Giants last week. Conner scored a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Cardinals built up a 28-7 lead, but 26 unanswered points by the Giants dropped Arizona to 0-2 on the year. Through two games Conner has 168 rushing yards and he’ll have a tough assignment this weekend going up against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Jason Pinnock made his second start of the season and had one of the more productive games of his young career. Pinnock recorded 13 tackles, three TFLs, while playing in 98% of the snaps on defense for the Giants. He allowed three receptions on five targets in pass coverage. The Giants bounced back with a win and will look to make it two in a row against the 49ers tonight.

Jordan Whitehead continued a strong start to the 2023 campaign on Sunday. Whitehead recorded nine tackles and one TFL in the loss to the Cowboys. In pass coverage, he allowed only one catch that did not go for any yards. Whitehead has quietly been a solid player for many years, but has certainly raised his level of play this season it seems. The Jets take on the Patriots on Sunday.

The second year of Kenny Pickett’s professional career has not been off to a good start, though he and the Steelers rebounded with a 26-22 win over the Browns in week two. Pickett was just 15-of-30 for 222 yards, but did have a 71-yard touchdown pass in the victory. The Steelers’ schedule eases up a bit this week with a trip to the Raiders for Sunday Night Football.

Tyler Boyd recorded six catches for 52 yards on eight targets in the Bengals 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. On the season, Boyd has eight catches for 62 yards for a struggling Cincinnati offense. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is only completing 57% of his passes as the expected aerial attack has been grounded for the Bengals through an 0-2 start. Boyd and company will look to get back on track when the Rams come to town for Monday Night Football this week.

Damarri Mathis earned his second start of the season for Denver and played in 100% of the team’s defensive snaps in a loss to the Commanders. Mathis recorded six tackles, but allowed seven receptions for 64 yards on eight targets in the defeat. Playing opposite of the talented Patrick Surtain has made Mathis’ job more difficult as he has been getting more targets thrown his way. Denver heads to Miami in search of its first win.

Dane Jackson recorded two tackles and forced a fumble in the Buffalo Bills’ 38-10 win over the Raiders. Jackson’s forced fumble was a nice play, as the former Pitt corner come down from the secondary to meet the running back at the line of scrimmage and he put a good hit on him. Jackson appeared in six defensive snaps and 12 on special teams last week. After starting 14 games a season ago, Jackson has been more relegated to a reserve role thus far this season. The Bills head to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Former Pitt linemen Brian O’Neill started the 77th game of his career last week for the Minnesota Vikings. O’Neill helped the Vikings post 346 yards of total offense as he played every one of the the team’s 58 offensive snaps. The Vikings will look for their first win of the season against the Chargers on Sunday.

Aaron Donald recorded one pressure in the Rams’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Donald appeared in 54 snaps in the week two defeat. Through two games, Donald has four tackles and a half sack. The Rams will take on the Bengals in a Super Bowl rematch from two seasons ago this week on Monday Night Football.

Patrick Jones recorded two tackles last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the defeat, Jones played on 49% of the team’s defensive snaps and also appeared in 11 special teams plays. The Vikings are now 0-2 and will look to rebound against the Chargers on Sunday.

Rashad Weaver recorded two tackles in the Titans’ 27-24 win over the Chargers last week. Weaver was on the field for nine snaps on defense and 13 on special teams. The Titans head to Cleveland on Sunday.

Avonte Maddox has been a regular contributor on the Philadelphia Eagles defense since he entered the league, but for the first time in his career, he will be out and extended period of time. Maddox is expected to have surgery on a torn pec and could miss the entire season.

Rookie running back Israel Abanikanda remains on the Jets active roster, but did not see any action in the team’s loss to the Cowboys. The Jets running back tandem of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook combined for just 16 yards in eight carries in the defeat. New York hosts the Patriots on Sunday.

CAL ADOMITIS Cal Adomitis saw seven special teams snaps for the Bengals as the team’s long snapper. Despite the loss, the Cincinnati special teams operation looked good with kicker Evan McPherson going 1/1 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points.