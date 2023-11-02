Here is the latest update on all of the former Pitt players in the NFL.

Tyler Boyd came down with his second touchdown of the season in the Bengals win over San Francisco last week. Boyd finished with three catches for 40 yards and scored on a seven yard pass from Joe Burrow. The former Pitt star has 33 catches for 244 yards on the season. Cincinnati heads to Buffalo on Sunday.

Pitt all-time great Aaron Donald put up another impressive performance on Sunday. Donald finished with two sacks and four total tackles for the Rams, though it was not enough in a 43-20 loss to the Cowboys. Donald has 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks on the year. The Rams play in Green Bay this Sunday.

Jason Pinnock continued his strong season last week. Pinnock did now allow a catch on two targets, recorded three tackles, and was credited with a pass deflection.. The Giants lost to crosstown rival the Jets 13-10 in a slugfest-type game. For the season, Pinnock has 43 tackles, one interception and a sack.

Kenny Pickett only played in the first half in the Steelers’ 20-10 loss to the Jaguars. The Steelers quarterback sustained a tough hit late in the first half and left with a rib injury. Pickett was 10-for-16 for 73 yards prior to the hit. The Pittsburgh QB said he intends to play against the Titans tonight.

Dane Jackson earned his second consecutive start and third for the season last week in Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Buccaneers. Jackson played in all 68 defensive snaps for the Bills and was credited with five tackles. Jackson only allowed one catch for five yards in an overall strong performance. The Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday.

Jordan Whitehead posted eight tackles, two TFLs, and a pass selection in a hard-fought 13-10 overtime win over the New York Jets. For the season Whitehead has 39 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

Sirvocea Dennis recorded one tackle last week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dennis played exclusively on special teams. Tampa lost to the Bills 24-18 and will look to rebound against Houston on Sunday.

Rookie Calijah Kancey made the fourth start of his career in the Bucs’ loss to Buffalo last week. Kancey was held without a tackle in the game. He has one sack through four games early on in his career.

Brian O’Neill was in his customary right tackle spot, like usual, for the Vikings 24-10 victory over rival Green Bay. O’Neill helped pave the way for 346 yards of offense for Minnesota, who has now won three straight games. The Vikings will be in Atlanta on Sunday.

Second year cornerback Damarri Mathis started the initial six games of the season for Denver, but has now come off the bench for two straight weeks. Mathis only appeared in eight defensive snaps in the Broncos’ surprise win over the Chiefs last week. Denver heads into the bye with a 3-5 record.

Patrick Jones played on 39 defensive snaps for the Vikings last week in their win over the Packers. Jones, however, did not register any type of statistics. He is credited with just nine tackles in eight games played this season. The Vikings take on the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

Rookie offensive linemen Carter Warren broke through and got on the field for his NFL debut. Warren appeared on two special teams snaps, but got on the field after battling a lengthy injury that kept him out all of September. The Jets host the Chargers for Monday Night Football this week.

Nathan Peterman served as Tyson Bagent’s backup in the Bears’ 30-13 loss last week to the Chargers. Chicago is now 2-6 on the year and will play in New Orleans this Sunday.

Rashad Weaver was listed as active for the Titans last week, but did not see any action. Tennessee defeated Atlanta 28-23. Weaver has just six tackles in six games played this season.