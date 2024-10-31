Pro Panthers: Another TD for DJ Turner

The NFL just got through the eighth week of the season. Teams are starting to separate for some playoff races and some former Pitt stars are helping those pushes. Here is the latest report.

James Conner carried the ball 20 times for 53 yards in a hard-fought 28-27 win for Arizona. Conner found the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. The former ACC Player of the Year also caught two passes for 16 yards. Conner currently has 557 rushing yards, good for eighth in the NFL this season. The Cardinals have won back to back games and will take a 4-4 record into Sunday's game against the Bears.

DJ Turner's role with the Las Vegas Raiders continues to evolve. The former Pitt receiver started his fourth consecutive game for the Raiders. He caught four passes for 28 yards, including his first receiving score of the year. Turner also had one rush for four yards and had a 17-yard punt return in the Raiders' 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. Las Vegas will take a 20-6 record into this weekend's game in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin played all 51 defensive snaps in Buffalo's 31-10 victory over the Seahawks last week. Hamlin notched four tackles, giving him 47, good for second on the Bills this season. Buffalo has now won three in a row to climb to 6-2 with a home game against Miami set for Sunday.

Rookie Bub Means only saw one target on Sunday, and turned it into a 36-yard reception. The Saints dropped the game to the Chargers 26-8, as New Orleans used two quarterbacks to get through the game. On the season, Means has nine catches for 118 yards and one score. The Saints travel to Carolina on Sunday.

Jordan Whitehead totaled four tackles last week in Tampa's 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On the season, Whitehead has 50 tackles, good for second on the team. The Bucs have dropped back to back games, and it won't get any easier this week. Tampa heads to undefeated Kansas City for Monday Night Football.

Second-year player Calijah Kancey made his third consecutive start for the Bucs after missing the first five games of the season with an injury. Kancey recorded three tackles in the Bucs' loss to the Falcons. In three games, Kancey has 10 tackles, three TFLs, and a sack.

Jason Pinnock did not miss a defensive snap in the Giants' 26-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Playing at his old home field, the former Pitt DB registered five tackles against the Steelers. Pinnock is fourth on the team with 38 tackles this season. The Giants, now 2-6, host the Commanders on Sunday.

The Vikings have hit a bit of a rut. After a 5-0 start, they dropped their second consecutive game with a 30-20 loss to the Rams. O'Neill was at his customary right tackle spot for all 50 offensive snaps. The Vikings were held to only 64 rushing yards on 22 carries. Up next, Minnesota hosts the Colts for the Sunday Night Football.

Patrick Jones made his first start of the season in the Vikings' loss to the Rams. The former All-American at Pitt played a season-high 44 snaps and registered four tackles. On the season, Jones has 22 tackles, six TFLs, and five sacks.

Damarri Mathis appeared in his second game of the season after missing the first six weeks. Mathis did not register any tackle in the Broncos' 28-14 win over the Panthers. He did now allow a catch on the one time he was targeted in the passing game. Up next, the 5-3 Broncos will play big on the road in Baltimore on Sunday.

Lucas Krull has maintained a productive role in the Denver offense. The former Pitt tight end played in 27 snaps and recorded two catches on two targets for 18 yards in the Broncos' win over the Panthers. Krull has eight catches for 75 yards in four games this season.

Avonte Maddox notched two tackles in the Eagles' win over the Bengals. The former Pitt cornerback saw action on eight defensive snaps, and 8 more on special teams. The Eagles have now won three in a row and will take a 5-2 record into Sunday's home game against Jacksonville.

Tyler Boyd caught three passes for 14 yards last week, as the Titans were steamrolled by the Lions 52-14. Boyd has 21 catches for 184 yards on the season as he has played with two starting quarterbacks to date. The 1-6 Titans host the Patriots on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett continued to serve as the No. 2 option behind Jalen Hurts, who has picked up his game in recent weeks. Hurts accounted for four touchdowns in the Eagles' blowout win over the Bengals.

Matthew Goncalves saw action on four special teams snaps in the Colts' 27-20 loss on Sunday. Goncalves has seen action in all eight games, but primarily on special teams. Indianapolis travels to Minnesota to play the Vikings for Sunday Night Football.