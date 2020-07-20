Prior connection leads to offer for 2022 TE
Pitt wide receivers coach Chris Beatty has been in the coaching business for a while. Prior to his stint at the college level, he was a high school coach. He coached Jeremy Bosken a while back and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news