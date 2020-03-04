News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Pitt and Georgia Tech in the rematch

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

Pitt gets its last repeat opponent of the regular season tonight in a late tip at 9:00. The Panthers beat the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech back on February 8 at home by a score of 73-64. Pitt mad...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}