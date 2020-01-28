Preview: How Pitt matches up with Duke
Pitt fell to 4-5 in ACC play after a tough loss at Syracuse on Saturday in which they found themselves in another significant hole that was too difficult to get out of. Now the Panthers have to tra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news