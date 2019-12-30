Preview: How Pitt matches up with Canisius
After another long layoff, Pitt returns to the Petersen Events Center today to host the Canisius Golden Griffins. The MAAC program is 5-6 this year and they lost their only conference game thus far...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news