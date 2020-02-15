News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 06:17:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: How does Pitt match up with Virginia Tech

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

After delivering a disappointing effort against Clemson on Wednesday night at home, Jeff Capel needs to somehow regroup with his young roster as they head to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech tonigh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}