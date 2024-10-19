Advertisement

in other news

Pro Panthers: Means grabs first career touchdown

Pro Panthers: Means grabs first career touchdown

Checking on former Panthers in the NFL

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

Pitt's 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse game and more on this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak
Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense

Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense

Ja'Kyrian Turner likes his potential role in Pitt's new-look offense

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: “They’ve been rolling"

Dotson on Pitt's 6-0 start: “They’ve been rolling"

Elijah Dotson is arguably the top prospects in Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class...

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The reworked OL, all-time DBs and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The reworked OL, all-time DBs and more

On a special Thursday edition of the Morning Pitt Mailbag, we're taking questions from Pitt fans.

 • Chris Peak

in other news

Pro Panthers: Means grabs first career touchdown

Pro Panthers: Means grabs first career touchdown

Checking on former Panthers in the NFL

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

PODCAST: The 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse win and more

Pitt's 6-0 start, the Cal win, the Syracuse game and more on this week's Panther-Lair Show.

 • Chris Peak
Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense

Turner sees a fit in Pitt's offense

Ja'Kyrian Turner likes his potential role in Pitt's new-look offense

Premium content
 • Jim Hammett
Published Oct 19, 2024
Practice report: First look at 2024-25 Pitt basketball
Jim Hammett  •  Panther-lair
Staff
Twitter
@JimHammett

The Pitt basketball team is set to open the 2024-25 season on November 4th. The Panthers are fully ramping up preparing for that opener against Radford and held a practice open to the media on Saturday afternoon. Here are some of thoughts and observations after my first look at the team.

CLICK HERE FOR PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS

Pittsburgh
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement