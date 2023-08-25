Pitt running backs coach and special teams coordinator Andre Powell met the media after practice on Thursday and talked about the Panthers' running backs, the punting units and more. Here's the full rundown of what he said.

What did Caleb Junko do to earn a scholarship and win the punting competition?

Powell: Well, there’s all types metrics that we look at to determine who’s going to be our starting punter, and all things being considered, he was probably - not probably; he was better in all three of the categories that we judge our punter by.

What are the three categories?

Powell: It is distance and hang time ratio and get-off time.

Does it really come down to just looking at the numbers and say, ‘Who’s got the better numbers?’

Powell: Yeah, that’s pretty cut and dry. It’s not like you grade the quarterback that’s got the two receivers, got the two line and he didn’t protection or they didn’t run the right route. It’s ‘Catch the ball and punt it up in the air and put it where we need to put it.

Did Caleb get a lot better last year over the course of the season?

Powell: Caleb’s got a strong leg. He’s got good leg talent. But there’s a lot of fundamentals and technique that go along with that job and he just got more consistent with it.

Is Bub a factor for you on the coverage units?

Powell: Bub’s going to be a factor in a lot of different ways. Yeah.

What’s the return game looking like? Who are the guys you’re looking at the most to make more splashes back there?

Powell: Well, of course, we’ve got M.J. returning. We’ve got Konata, we’ve got Nwabuko; those are three of the main guys that we’re looking at in the punt return game. And then we’ve got Nwabuko, Bub, A.J. Woods in the kickoff return game. We’re trying to really have the fastest guy on the field with the ball in his hands.

How has Derrick Davis taken the challenges of all the duties of running backs? You often talk about the details are the most important part; how has he adjusted to it?

Powell: Derrick’s improved. He’s really improved. The volume right now is - it’s amazing how much volume we have in. And from time to time, he gets hung up, gets bogged down in the information. But he’s done a really good job learning the offense and what we’ve asked of him.

Is C’Bo your most consistent guy as far as guys that aren’t Rodney knowing what is needed of them play by play?

Powell: Well, we’ve got three veterans with Rodney, C’Bo and Daniel, and we feel like all of them can play winning football.

Will Daniel get more carries this year?

Powell: Daniel’s going to factor in a lot more. The game plan will be whatever it is - whatever plays that Frank calls that he thinks can help us win the game. If it’s ‘Throw the ball 30 times and run it 40’ or vice versa, whichever guy is in the backfield has got to get the job done.

We hear a lot about Phil benefitting from Frank’s offense. We hear that the receivers being in their second year in the offense has been a big help. How much is it helping Rodney, C’Bo and Daniel to be going through this for the second time?

Powell: All the same. We installed the offense two springs ago. We re-installed it two summers ago. We ran it last fall. We re-installed it in the spring. And we re-installed it in the summer. So this is their sixth time through the installation, and it’s gotten bigger but they’ve done a good job.

How has Rodney matured as a running back as far as all the things that he sees that you don’t have to touch up on his details as much?

Powell: Oh man, his knowledge of the game, knowledge of defense, knowledge of all the nuances that go with the position has really gotten a lot better. It’s hard to put a value on it, but it’s really, really improved.

What have you seen out of T.J. Harvison in this camp?

Powell: Well, those young guys - you know, he probably won’t factor in this year. You have to have four guys ready to playin winning football, and that’s what we’re working toward.

How has Ben Sauls looked this year?

Powell: Ben’s going to look good. Ben’s a talented guy. Ben’s got really, really high goals and Ben doesn’t need anyone to motivate him. He’s probably good - we’ll feel more comfortable kicking 50-plus yard field goals this year if we have to. Hopefully we won’t have to kick that man, but he’s got a strong leg and he’s confident. Anytime we put him out there, he thinks he can make the kick.

Are there parts of the offense that we didn’t get to see last year that are going to open up this year that people are going to be surprised about?

Powell: Is there what in the offense?

New parts in the offense, new facets that you didn’t get to use as much last year.

Powell: Well, I mean, the thing that’s going to be new is Phil’s personality and his approach to the game as opposed to the quarterbacks we had last year. He’s different, so there will be some shots that he will take that maybe the other guys didn’t. And there’s some other facets of the game that - he’s just, he’s a different player. So it’s pretty much the same offense but there’s more stuff to it and the quarterback’s different.

You said you’d like to have four guys; is Derrick the fourth?

Powell: That’s yet to be determined right now. He’s in the mix to be the fourth, but we haven’t decided who the fourth guy is yet.

Him or Lloyd?

Powell: Him or Lloyd. Yeah.