Powell: 'Every back can play winning football'
Pitt running backs coach and special teams coordinator Andre Powell has a lot to work with in training camp as he manages five backs, two place-kickers and new starters at long-snapper, holder and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news