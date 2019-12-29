News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 09:23:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Postseason review: 10 thoughts on the offense

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

With the 2019 season officially concluded for Pitt, here are 10 thoughts on the Panthers’ offense - what worked, what needs to work better and a lot more.1. So yeah, Thursday night could have gone ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}