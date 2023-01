Pitt blew an 11-point halftime lead and lost to Duke on Wednesday night. After the game, we went live for the Panther-Lair Post-Game to talk about what happened between the Panthers and the Blue Devils.

The Panther-Lair Post-Game is recorded live on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream or a daily Morning Pitt video.