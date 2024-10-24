Post-game: Louis, Biles, Sauls and Lovelace on the win

in other news
The Morning Pitt: What does Pitt need to do to beat Syracuse?
It's a gameday edition of the Morning Pitt, and we're getting you ready for Pitt-Syracuse.
Visit leads to offer for 2026 SF Luca Foster
Luca Foster is a four-star wing in the class of 2024, who was in Pittsburgh for an unofficial visit last weekend.
Greene aims to be proactive in realizing what is possible at Pitt
At Allen Greene’s introductory press conference on Wednesday, the word “possible” was prominent.
Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene talks NIL and more
After his introductory press conference, new Pitt athletic director Allen Greene spent a few minutes with local media.
Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene
Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after new athletic director Allen Greene's introduction.
Kyle Louis, Rasheem Biles, Ben Sauls and Braylan Lovelace met the media after Pitt's 41-13 win over Syracuse on Thursday. Here's video of what they said.
