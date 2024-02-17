Capel: Really proud of our guys. This was a game that I was concerned about, just because of what we just did in the previous game to Virginia and we had played these guys a few weeks ago and done well, and the fact when I knew two guys weren’t starting, I was even more concerned for a letdown. I thought our guys came out and I thought we played really well. We got off to a good start, had a little bit of a - after the first media timeout, you know, some tough situations there. But guys were able to respond and pick it back up.

Obviously, Blake was unbelievable. The shot-making, I thought he was incredibly efficient in the manner in which he did it. And we needed all of them, especially in the first half. I thought in the second half, we got into more of a rhythm offensively collectively as a group. Zack made some incredible hustle plays, and I thought his defense in the second half was outstanding. Until the end when he reached his hand in the cookie jar. But I thought he just made some incredible hustle plays for us. To have 22 assists today was really good. It shows that we were sharing the basketball. And again, I can’t say enough about what Blake was able to do.

Blake, you always talk about how you’re locked in, but did today feel different?

Hinson: No, just putting in work. Definitely been putting in more work. I will say that about myself. But nothing different.

Kenny Payne said that the last time he saw someone play like you did today was Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving; what do you think when you hear a coach compare you to guys like that?

Hinson: I mean, good. That’s what the work’s for. I want to play at a high level, so that’s great.

Zack, when you have a guy hitting at a rate like he was, is it kind of tough to play with that? Are you ever going to be hesitant to shoot, knowing that it’s like, ‘I probably should just give him the ball’?

Austin: I feel like, us as basketball players, we know when to shoot and when not to shoot. He’s hot, but if somebody’s open, they’re going to take an open shot. But the basketball gods are going to find the hot hand, and you see what happened when we found him.

At the same time, how do you guys feed off of that energy?

Austin: We love it. We’re a family here, so as soon as somebody goes off like that, it just gets us going.

Blake, was there a point tonight when you knew that you were on the cusp of history or the cusp of doing something special?

Hinson: No. I actually didn’t realize I tied the three-point record, which is cool. Which is my own, so that’s cool. Sorry if that came off arrogant. But that’s cool.

Honestly, I definitely knew I was putting up a lot of points, but I didn’t know I was on any record-breaking streaks.

Blake, we’ve seen guys when they score a lot of points write it down on a piece of paper. Did you do anything fun to celebrate with the guys in the locker room?

Hinson: They definitely gave me a paper with 41 on it. I took a picture of it.

On a different historical note, 1,000 career points for you tonight. I think you’re the fourth-fastest guy to do that in the history of this program. What does that milestone mean for you?

Hinson: All credit to the coaches. I’ve been to three different schools and haven’t been on any pace like this. So it’s the coaches letting me have the freedom and giving me the confidence as well. Mixed in with the work, and this is the result.

Blake, to be able to do what you did tonight given the run that this team is on right now, how much more special does that make it, and how do you guys continue to ride this surge?

Hinson: Yeah, at the end of the day, the most special thing that happened today was we won and we’re on a five-game win streak. That’s the most special thing and that’s the most important for this team.

22 made baskets came off assists. What can you say about sharing the basketball?

Hinson: That’s what our team is all about. Our team is extremely gifted offensively; it’s just the truth. So when the ball pops around, it just makes us harder to guard.

Joe Greene said that he thinks a person only visits the zone; what are your thoughts on the zone that you’re in - is that something that you visit or do you stay in the zone?

Hinson: Stay in the zone.

Austin: Put that on a t-shirt.

Jeff, when could you tell this was going to be a good night for Blake?

Capel: When he hit the three in the first half on the right side. I think they were in zone and we were running a play, and he was probably about 35 feet away. He was tired. And he took a dribble and shot it. I kind of turned because it was a bad shot. I turned and, like, yelled, like, ‘What is he doing?’ Then I heard the crowd’s reaction. I was just laughing and smiling. That’s when I knew that, alright, he’s feeling it tonight.

Are you getting used to that?

Capel: I have learned with Blake - and I learned this last year in coaching him - he has the freedom to take bad shots at times. Because it’s something that can get him going, and I understand that about him. He can be off; he missed his first shot. And it’s something that he’s earned, because it can be the one thing that gets him going. Now, I’ll tell him if it’s a bad shot. Like, he took one where I thought he should have driven it in the second half right in front of our bench in the corner. I thought that one, he should have shot-faked and driven it. But he’s earned the right to have that freedom.

How many guys have earned that freedom from you?

Capel: I’ve had some guys. I’ve had some guys at the places that I’ve been. I don’t know if I’ve had anyone shooting three’s like that, though. When I’ve been a head coach, I don’t know that I’ve had anyone that shoots the basketball like him.

Going back to when you recruited Blake, what convinced you that he could be this kind of player?

Capel: Yeah, I didn’t know he could be this type of player. I thought he’d be good; I didn’t know he’d be this. Because if you look at the previous place that he played - he had no stats at Iowa State; at Ole Miss, it wasn’t like he was this prolific three-point shooter. It was more midrange. He shot three’s, but his game there was more midrange, off the bounce a little bit, getting to a spot, elbows and things like that. When he got here and we started working with him, I remember in practice, it may have been one of our first practices, and he passed up a shot. He passed up a three. And I told him, ‘Don’t pass up three’s. If you have an open shot, shoot the basketball.’ And I don’t think I’ve had to say that to him again.

Kenny mentioned the hockey assists with Blake and that’s what makes him tough to guard. He makes the pass before the pass. Is there more to his game than just shooting?

Capel: It is. It is. The three sets up everything for him. You have to guard him from so far out, and where he’s made a jump in his game is being able to put it on the floor without running people over, getting to spots. Also understanding when he needs to pass the basketball. He draws so much attention and he’s gotten much better over the last three weeks of moving the basketball and getting it to the other guys.

The freshman guards had 13 assists and two turnovers between them; what’s been clicking for them?

Capel: I thought they were better in the second half. I didn’t think they were as good as they have been in the first half. I thought at times they had predetermined decisions off of ball screens, off of penetration, instead of just making plays. I thought they were much better in the second half. Those guys are really good, and they’re at their best when they’re reading stuff instead of making preconceived decisions.

What qualities does Blake have as a leader and as a player that allows him to take over games?

Capel: Well, first and foremost, he has the respect of everyone, all of his teammates. Not just respect; they revere him, because of the type of guy that he is. He’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s not a good teammate; he’s an unbelievable teammate. He’s so positive, he’s so encouraging, he wants them to succeed and he wants us to win. He’s grateful, he’s appreciative. He’s someone that’s been a joy for all of us, all of us in our basketball program to be around since he stepped foot on campus.

You said this was a game coming in that concerned you. With how this one played out, does that suggest a maturity among your guys?

Capel: I think we’re learning how to become more mature, so yes, I do think so. We had a couple of pretty good days of practice. I thought they came back with the right mindset on Thursday. We were better on Friday in practice. Our shoot-around today was pretty good. Guys seemed locked in. And I thought we did a pretty good job - a much better job - in the second half.

Three turnovers tonight; how pleased were you with ball security?

Capel: We’ve done a pretty good with that all year. We understood with them being down two guards that they were going to have to have a lot of guys play a lot of minutes, so we knew the pressure wouldn’t be there like it would have been if Skyy and Ty-Laur were playing. Also, we knew and understood that they would have guys that are doing different things defensively than they’ve done - they’re having to defend ball screens, which those guys haven’t done a lot of. So I’m not surprised with the turnovers.

Fede, eight points and eight rebounds -

Capel: Terrific. He was terrific. And I think he’s playing well. He did a good job on Hatfield. Hatfield came into this game, the last four games averaging 19 and a half points. I thought Fede did a great job of having resistance, he altered some shots, he got eight rebounds, he made his free throws. I thought he did a really, really good job.

Guillermo was really aggressive hedging ball screens in the first half. Fede also. How versatile are those two in different situations?

Capel: Yeah, they’re very versatile. If you look at the last game, I thought Fede played well but Guillermo in the second half was terrific. That’s why we went with him for the majority of the second half, because he gives us something different with him being able to space the floor. You saw it in the second half when we had penetration and hit him in the corner and he’s able to knock in a three.

He just gives us a different look, Guillermo does, especially offensively with his ability to space the floor.

I wanted to give you a chance to comment on the passing of Lefty Driesell.

Capel: Yeah, Coach Driesell, man, he was an unbelievable guy. I have known him since I was a player at Duke because I would see him on one of the pictures in the hallway when he played there, and I think he got his start there coaching with Coach Daly. Chuck Daly. And Hubie Brown. What an incredible staff.

You know, I got to know him since then. When he was at James Madison, my father was at Old Dominion, so they were in the league together. They were incredibly competitive, but he was always incredibly - had incredible things to say about my dad. And then when I got into coaching, he was always a guy that was a soundboard. He was one of the funniest human beings, he was an unbelievable coach - if you look at what he did at Davidson, what he did at Maryland, you look at Maryland before he got there and during his time and after him, what he did at James Madison and what he did at Georgia State to take four different programs to the NCAA Tournament.

I’m really glad that he was able to get into the Hall of Fame while he was still alive, where he could get up there and speak and be Lefty and everyone’s laughing. He was just a joy to be around, and I hated it when I heard the news when I woke up this morning. I got to know him even better during the seven years I worked at Duke because of his relationship with Coach. So I hate it. The basketball world lost a great coach but also one of its greatest people.