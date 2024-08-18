The 2024 college football season is approaching fast, and decisions about the depth chart are very much on the horizon. The Pitt Panthers will be at Acrisure Stadium today for the final scrimmage of fall camp. At this stage of the preseason, the depth chart has mostly taken shape, but this final scrimmage could help set things in order.

Of course, Pitt football scrimmages are closed, so it’s not like we will get final clarity, but once the team returns to the practice field later this week, with the media in attendance, we may start to get a few more answers about this team.

Which battles are we watching for specifically?

Here is a position-by-position breakdown