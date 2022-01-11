Poor second half dooms Pitt; Syracuse wins 77-61

Pitt started the second half down one point, but the Panthers came out with a cold shooting display after halftime to rival the chilly January night outside the Carrier Dome. Syracuse defeated Pitt 77-61 on Tuesday night, as Pitt mustered just a XX-of-XX shooting display as they could not keep up with the Orange for 40 minutes.

Pitt looked up to the task in the first half, building a 32-25 lead with 3:51 remaining on a Femi Odukale three-pointer. Syracuse closed the half on a 10-2 run to take a lead, and really carried that over after the break to run away with Tuesday's contest.

Syracuse led by as many as 20 points in the second half. Pitt did not record its first field goal in the second half until Mo Gueye hit a basket with 10:44 left in the game. Gueye finished with 14 points points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, but only had 5 points in the second half after a promising start.

Pitt center John Hugley was mostly neutralized. After scoring a career-high 32 points on Saturday against Boston College, the Pitt big man was limited to just 8 points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Syracuse entered this game on a three-game losing streak, but Jim Boeheim's team survived some early punches from Pitt and took control of the game for good just before halftime. The Orange were led by Buddy Boeheim, who poured in a game-high 24 points. Older brother Jimmy Boeheim provided 18 points himself.

Odukale notched 14 points, while senior guard Jamarius Burton matched that number as well. Jeff Capel opted to keep a short bench yet again, as only three players came into the game to spell the starters.

After sitting the past few games, Pitt freshman Nate Santos worked his way back onto the court and provided 6 points and connected on two three-pointers. Given Pitt's lack of outside shooting right now, Santos may have earned his way for more minutes moving forward.

Pitt looked like a different team than the one that secured its first ACC win of the season on Saturday. The zone defense by Syracuse wore on the offensively challenged Panthers throughout the game, and Pitt did not have enough options from the outside to bust the zone in the second half.

Pitt now falls to 6-10 on the season, and 1-4 in ACC play. Pitt's first four ACC games were decided by one possession, and this is the first time in conference play the Panthers have failed to make the game competitive.

Syracuse moves back to .500 with the win, and snaps a modest two-game skid to the Panthers. The Orange host Florida State on Saturday. Pitt will look to regroup as they take on Louisville this Saturday at the Petersen Events Center for a 4:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network.