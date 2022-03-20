Pollock on Pitt: 'Definitely a top school of mine'
Brice Pollock added an offer from Pitt back in February. The 6’1” and 180-pound cornerback from Georgia has seen a spike in his recruitment lately with more offers and visits popping up, but he did...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news