With the basketball program reeling and the football program set for a huge game, this week's podcast is filled to the brim? What's going on with Pitt hoops? And what does Pitt football need to do to beat UNC? Lots to discuss on the latest Panther-Lair Show.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night at 8:30 pm on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.