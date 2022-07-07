PODCAST: What conference expansion means for Pitt

Conference expansion is all the rage this week, and we've got a lot to say about what the latest moves mean for Pitt. What's the ideal scenario for Pitt? What's the most likely scenario? And Is any of the tradition of college football going to survive? We're talking about all of that on this week's Panther-Lair Show, plus we're breaking down the roster for the 2022 season and a lot more.

