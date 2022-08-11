 Panther-lair - PODCAST: Week Two of camp, NIL clubs and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-11 07:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Week Two of camp, NIL clubs and more

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we're breaking down the latest developments in Pitt football training camp, talking about recruiting targets and taking your comments and questions.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}