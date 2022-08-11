PODCAST: Week Two of camp, NIL clubs and more

On this week's Panther-Lair Show, we're breaking down the latest developments in Pitt football training camp, talking about recruiting targets and taking your comments and questions.
The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream.
