PODCAST: Two-deep reactions
MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Narduzzi's key class, the value of stability, the two-deep and more | Revisionist history: Re-ranking the class of 2016 | 2021 WR on Pitt: "I love it up there" | Getting to know: Freshman DT Calijah Kancey | Pitt is on the offer sheet for four-star RB | Film review: What stands out about Pitt commit Jordan Addison? | 2021 RB wants to learn more about Pitt
What stands out on Pitt's preseason depth chart? Here's a look at the names, numbers and notes worth knowing.