With the Sun Bowl and a huge game for Pitt hoops on the horizon plus Dior Johnson getting reinstated, we had a lot to discuss on this week's Panther-Lair Show.

The Panther-Lair Show is recorded live every Wednesday night on the Panther-Lair.com YouTube channel. Subscribe to Panther-Lair.com on YouTube to never miss a live stream, a daily Morning Pitt or any of our other exclusive Pitt video content.