Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The second Signing Day

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE HEADLINES - The FREE 3-2-1 Column: Signing Day, the WPIAL and more | Video: Beatty and Whipple meet the press | Narduzzi on the second Signing Day, new coaches, new players and more | Film review: New Pitt LB commit SirVocea Dennis | Pitt is the first offer for 2020 Atlanta RB | The timeline: How Pitt's 2019 class came together | Personal connections led Beatty to Pitt

The second Signing Day has come and gone - did anyone notice? And what do we make of Pitt's 2019 recruiting class?


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}