PODCAST: The loss of Weaver
MORE HEADLINES - Who can step up to replace Weaver? | Video: The defensive line without Weaver | Slideshow: Photos from the first week of camp | FREE: Whipple on Pitt's quarterbacks, his NFL background and more | 2021 Fla. WR visited Pitt this summer | Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's first practice in pads | Narduzzi on Salahuddin, freshmen and more | FREE ARTICLE: Mack and Ffrench look to pump up the volume
What's the fallout from losing Rashad Weaver for the season? How will it change Pitt's win/loss total? And who are the players Pitt can least afford to lose?